One of DC's most popular Elseworlds tales is officially getting the film treatment. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment confirmed that an Injustice animated movie will be the next title in the studio's slate of animated films, spinning out of the popular video game and comic series of the same name. An advanced sneak peek of the film will be available as part of the upcoming home release for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. No other details surrounding the project, including a voice cast or release date, are available at this time.

The notion of an Injustice animated film is sure to fuel speculation on multiple levels, especially given the amount of source material that the franchise already has to draw from. There's a chance that the film could be an adaptation of the narrative of the first game, or of Tom Taylor's tie-in Injustice comic series that ran for multiple years. The comic dealt with some previously-unseen corners of the franchise's timeline, most recently including Injustice: Year Zero, which provided a sort of prequel look at some of the characters.

The Injustice franchise throws the heroes and villains of the DC universe into a dark alternate timeline, one that is set in motion after The Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child. The storyline of the first game sees Superman becoming a megalomaniac tyrant of Earth, and Batman leading an Insurgency of heroes to try to overthrow him. Injustice 2 then continued that storyline and those character dynamics, while also pitting all of the heroes and villains against Brainiac. The franchise also features prominent storylines for characters like Green Arrow, Black Canary, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, The Flash, and Shazam.

Fans have been eager to see a proper follow-up to the Injustice world, with Injustice co-creator Ed Boon commenting on the status of a potential Injustice 3 during last year's DC FanDome virtual convention.

“I wish we could talk but at the moment we have nothing to announce, but we appreciate the desire to see it,” Boon said during the panel.

