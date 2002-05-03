Insomniac Games Reiterates Spider-Man’s Exclusivity On PlayStation 4

Spider-Man has been highly profiled as a big title for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro over the past year or so, and stands to be one of Sony's big weapons going into the next year of gaming. But some people are curious whether the web-slinger will make his way to other platforms, as he's done in the past with games released by Activision (like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Spider-Man 2).

With that, Insomniac Games recently answered back to a fan who was asking about the situation, citing the previous Xbox One exclusive Rise of the Tomb Raider as an example of a game originally labeled as an exclusive, but then coming to other platforms. "Will spider man release later on Xbox one X the way tomb raider was released late for PS4?" a fan asked on Twitter.

Insomniac Games responded quickly enough, nothing that the game was actually being released by Sony – which makes the idea of seeing it on other systems press much a zero possibility. "No, it's published by Sony and exclusive to PS4," the company noted.

There have been instances in the past where system exclusives made their way to other platforms. For instance, BioWare worked with Microsoft to bring Mass Effect to the Xbox 360, but, later, Electronic Arts published the game for other platforms as part of the Mass Effect Trilogy. And, again, that Tomb Raider game is another key example, initially brought to the Xbox One and Xbox 360 for a limited exclusive deal, before showing up on PC and PlayStation 4 months later.

But considering that Sony Pictures (in conjunction with Marvel Studios) is releasing Spider-Man: Homecoming in a few weeks, and Sony isn't likely to let its first-party games wander to other platforms, it looks like Spidey will keep his webs slinging on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

It's pretty obvious, really, but now you know. On the bright side, you can always play as Spidey on the Xbox One with the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games, which were released last year through Activision.

Spider-Man will release on the PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018.