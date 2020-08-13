Insomniac: Marvel's Spider-Man Post-Credit Scene Was "Stacking the Deck" for Miles Morales Game

✖

When Insomniac Games was working on Marvel's Spider-Man, the team purposefully added a post-credit sequence featuring Miles Morales in order to convince Marvel to let them do a follow-up. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Insomniac creative director Bryan Intihar revealed new information behind the genesis of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game is set to launch alongside the PlayStation 5 later this year, and it seems that the team at Insomniac wanted to make a game centered around the hero very early on. Intihar says the post-credit scene where Miles gets bitten by a spider was the team "stacking the deck" to make it happen.

“We knew really early that [Spider-Man] was going to end with him getting the spider bite," Intihar said to Entertainment Weekly. “We would tease it during development. I think everybody was focused on, 'Can you make the first one really good and we'll worry about the other stuff later?' But we wanted to have that set up so if it became a reality [to do another game] we could pull it off."

"One of the reasons we put that out was to hopefully convince people that ‘He’s a Spider-Man now. Can we have a game with him?‘”

It's interesting to see the genesis behind Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Given that the game will release just over two years after the original, it makes sense that things were planned early on. It remains to be seen just how substantial the game's content will be compared to its predecessor, but previous comments from Insomniac indicate that it should offer an amount of content similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Miles Morales has clearly become a major part of the Spider-Man universe over the last few years. While the character did not get his powers until the end of the game, Miles played a significant role in the narrative for Marvel's Spider-Man. Shortly after the game's release, the character also starred in the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales should give the character an even bigger spotlight when it releases exclusively on PlayStation 5 later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

