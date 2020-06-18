Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is About the Size of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

✖

Sony and Insomniac made a splash when they announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at the PS5 event, and fans have been over the moon that Miles is getting his own game. That said, there have been big questions regarding its status as a standalone game and how much content will actually be included, and thankfully Insomniac Creative Director Brian Horton gave us a bit more insight into that much-debated topic. In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Horton talked about how big the game will be, and it's been in development since development on the first Spider-Man concluded. He made a direct comparison to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which was an expansion to Uncharted 4 that ended up being big enough to warrant it's own game and experience.

"We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is," Horton wrote. "Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man. You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well."

As we discussed on the recent episode of ComicBook Nation, that size seems about right. It's enough content to justify a new title, but also isn't anywhere near the amount of content of the original game. Honestly, the only people making those kinds of expansions are CD Projekt Red.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy takes above 7 hours to get through its main campaign, and if you explore a bit and hunt for extra content, you'll log around 8 and a half hours. The sweet spot for Miles would probably be 10 hours, especially since it will easily be one of the most hyped early PS5 releases.

The comparison to Lost Legacy also gives us a price point to consider, as Lost Legacy costs $39.99. We're not sure if next-generation games will move in price point at all, but if they don't, I'd bet on $39.99 being the price for Miles Morales' standard edition, though I'm sure a collector's edition will also be offered.

