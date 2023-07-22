Invincible's Atom Eve Is Getting Her Own Video Game

A video game centered around Invincible's Atom Eve is releasing later this year. Invincible is becoming a majorly popular superhero franchise, starting as a comic book series from the mind of Robert Kirkman which was certainly popular among comic fans, but never reached the heights of a Spider-Man or Batman-type character. However, that quickly started to change when Amazon adapted the comic into an animated series. It quickly became one of the most popular shows on the streamer, spawned all kinds of memes, and made a mark on the superhero genre for taking familiar premises and doing new, twisted things with them. After quite a long wait, season 2 will release later this year and fans are incredibly hyped.

With the upcoming arrival of season 2, Skybound is working to make sure it can build up as much hype as possible. Last night, they did a surprise drop of an episode surrounding Atom Eve. If that wasn't enough, now a video game around Atom Eve has been promised for 2023. This will be a visual novel on Steam, meaning you shouldn't expect a ton of AAA action or wild mechanics, but the trailer that was released made it look like it will be a lot of fun. It's unclear how long the game will be, how much it will cost, but you can check out a trailer below along with a brief description.

"Become Atom Eve and take control of your own path as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Invincible universe! Unravel a mystery and balance the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero with the relatable challenges of everyday life."

As announced at #SDCC during yesterday's #Invincible20 panel, Atom Eve is getting her own video game.



Coming soon! @InvincibleHQ pic.twitter.com/DftSOWEGom — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) July 22, 2023

Another Invincible game was also announced earlier this week and it's coming from Ubisoft. Unfortunately, it's just a mobile game. Whether or not we ever get a proper AAA Invincible game on consoles remains to be seen, but it seems like something that could probably happen as the series grows in popularity. Either way, it's great to see the IP making its way into gaming.

