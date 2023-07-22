Invincible: Robert Kirkman Confirms Sterling K. Brown's Role in Season 2 (Exclusive)

After years of anticipation, the sophomore season of Invincible is almost here, adapting the beloved Image Comics superhero series into a new medium. As fans prepare to tune in for these new Invincible episodes (including a surprise Atom Eve bonus episode dropping very, very soon), the series' San Diego Comic-Con panel provided some epic updates, including the news that Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown has been cast in the series — and we now know who he's playing. As Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Brown will be portraying the infamous villain Angstrom Levy.

"I can't say which actors are playing them," Kirkman said of the new cast additions, which you can check out in our interview above. "I don't want to tell you that Sterling K Brown is playing Angstrom Levy. I feel bad about the Mortal Kombat thing, so I'm slipping that one in. I hope that the Prime Video people that are off camera aren't moving in to tackle me."

Who Is Angstrom Levy in Invincible?

In the Invincible comics, Levy has the ability to open up alternate realities, an ability that soon becomes a nefarious curse. After kidnapping Mark Grayson/Invincible's mother and kid brother, Levy uses his powers to send Mark to an array of alternate realities, including a crossover with Spider-Man in the Marvel universe. Levy reemerges later in the series' run with a new master plan — recruiting the other evil Invincibles from the other alternate realities, and using them to sully Mark's image.

Kirkman previously teased Levy's role in the show all the way back in 2021, hinting that the show's journey across alternate realities in future seasons could make way for that debut.

What Is Invincible About?

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra's Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. New additions to the cast will include Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Jay Pharoah, Calista Flockhart, and almost too many others to mention.

Are you excited to see Sterling K. Brown play Angstrom Levy on Prime Video's Invincible series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Invincible will premiere on November 3rd exclusively on Prime Video.