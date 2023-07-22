Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Hypes Up Omni-Man's Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has hyped up Omni-Man's inclusion in Mortal Kombat 1. Invincible became one of biggest comic-book stories of the last few years courtesy of its very successful Amazon TV series. The show brought Kirkman's comic to life in an incredibly faithful way, utilizing the traditional comic-book stereotypes and flipping them on their head for a really violent and stylish new take. Fans have been chomping at the bit for a second season of the show for quite a while and fans will get to check it out this November, but there will also be another treat for fans of the show and comic.

Omni-Man has been confirmed as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 1. We're not quite sure when the character will be released, but fans can likely expect it later this year after the game releases in September. ComicBook's Brandon Davis got to catch up with Robert Kirkman at San Diego Comic-Con and was able to ask the Invincible creator how he felt about Omni-Man showing up in Mortal Kombat. The writer could barely contain his enthusiasm, noting how he'd been trying to get other characters he created like Neegan in previous Mortal Kombat games, but the stars never aligned. He even began hyping up how cool Omni-Man's fatalities are, but kept his lips sealed on specifics.

"Oh my god, my legs go weak. I have a character in a Mortal Kombat game, are you kidding me? It's something that, everytime they'd do a DLC, I'd be like 'Can we get Neegan in there? Can we get Michone in there? What are we doing?' I'm hounding them like what do I gotta do, let's do this! The reaction to Invincible was so big that I get to talk to Ed Boon every now and then. It's the greatest, I have seen so many things. The fatalities... oh my god. It's the greatest. When we stop recording, I will tell you guys some things. I'm so excited to have a character in Mortal Kombat."

Omni-Man will be joined by the likes of Homelander and Peacemaker in Kombat Pack 1. If that's how NetherRealm is choosing to kick off its roster of DLC characters, one can only imagine what's coming further down the line. There's been a lot of truly amazing guest characters in Mortal Kombat, so this is a promising start.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on September 14th. Are you looking forward to playing as Omni-Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.