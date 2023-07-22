Invincible Season 2 Reveals New Trailer, Release Date

Invincible hit San Diego Comic-Con with some big announcements for this year's convention. Dropping a stealth episode of the series on Amazon Prime Video focusing on Atom Eve, the series has also released a new trailer for the popular animated series' second season. The Image Comic adaptation also sweetened the pot by letting fans know when they can expect Mark Grayson to return to the small screen.

Invincible Season 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd. The second season of Invincible will arrive with eight episodes, leading to a mid-season hiatus, with the final installments arriving in early 2024, though a release date for the second half has yet to be confirmed. The second season will focus on many new threats to the world, one of which will be the antagonist known as Angstrom Levy. The new villain for the animated series will introduce Mark to some multiversal headaches to say the least.

Invincible Season 2 Trailer

For those unfamiliar with the main series, Amazon Prime Video describes Invincible as follows, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra's Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. New additions to the cast will include Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Jay Pharoah, Calista Flockhart, and almost too many others to mention.

