Invincible Video Games Officially in the Works

Video games based on Skybound's long-running superhero series Invincible are now confirmed to be in the works. In recent years, Skybound has been expanding Invincible in a number of different ways. Not only is there an ongoing animated series on Prime Video that has been renewed for three seasons, but a live-action movie adaptation of the comic book has been in development since 2017. Now, the property seems poised to make its next major leap to the realm of video games.

Skybound Entertainment announced today that it plans to kick off a number of new initiatives next year with Invincible to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series. While most of these announced plans involved re-released versions of various comics, Skybound also flippantly added that it will unveil new "apparel, collectibles, tabletop games, video games, and more." This footnote related to video games is incredibly interesting and marks the first time that Invincible will be associated with the gaming medium.

Even though Invincible now might become a video game in some capacity, we still don't know what this will end up looking like. While a AAA, open-world experience similar to Marvel's Spider-Man seems completely out of the question, Skybound has collaborated with numerous video game developers in the past on projects like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Telltale's The Walking Dead, and many others.

Personally speaking, I've been voicing for years that Invincible is perfect to become a fighting game of some sort. The Invincible comic book series features a vast array of characters, all of which boast their own unique abilities and skills. Not to mention, one of Invincible's most prominent qualities involves its over-the-top hyper-violence. Combining this cast of characters with the stylized violence seen in the comic series would make for a great fighting game, but it remains to be seen if my own dream ever becomes reality.

What do you think about Skybound quietly confirming that it has something tied to gaming in development with Invincible? And what type of game do you think is most likely to come about? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.