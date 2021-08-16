Iron Man Gets a Hulkbuster in Marvel: Crisis Protocol

✖

Iron Man is getting some new suits in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Atomic Mass Games revealed two new miniatures for the Armored Avenger earlier today, with Iron Man receiving new standard suit as well as a new Hulkbuster model. Both will be released later this year. It's unclear whether the Hulkbuster will be released as a separate miniature or if it will be included in a character pack with the new Iron Man miniature. You can check out a first look at the new miniatures below.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

This will be the second time that Iron Man has received a miniature in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The character was also featured in the Base Set of the game in a more static pose. Iron Man is the fourth character to receive multiple miniatures in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Both Black Widow and Spider-Man previously received multiple miniatures (with one appearing in the Base Set as well as a separate Character Pack bundled with another character), while Doctor Strange is receiving his second miniature later this year. Each miniature has separate abilities represented with different Character Cards. It's likely that the new Iron Man figure will receive some boosted power, as the Base Set Iron Man only had a Threat Level of 3 and had very few abilities compared to other characters.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol just wrapped a cycle of releases centered around the Spider-Foes and is about to launch a cycle of releases framed around the Mystic side of the Marvel Universe. Upcoming character packs include Blade, Moon Knight, Dormammu, Baron Mordo, the Hood, and Doctor Voodoo. Release dates for these miniatures will vary by country due to ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.