It Took 35 Years, but Sonic Is Finally Getting Something Fans Never Thought They’d See

It’s been 35 years, but Sonic the Hedgehog is arriving on something fans couldn’t have expected. The first Sonic the Hedgehog game arrived on the Sega Genesis back in 1991, and the character and game’s success quickly launched an expansive franchise. There have been tons of Sonic the Hedgehog games released over the years, including some of gaming’s best platformers. While they’ve been ported to just about anything and everything that can play them, a new piece of hardware is going to receive the Sonic treatment soon, and it’s something that few fans likely ever expected to see Sega’s blue speedster running on.

On February 14, 2026, Basic Fun!, the company that purchased Arcade1Up in 2025, announced it was creating a new lineup of home arcade cabinets, including one featuring none other than Sonic the Hedgehog. This is big news for Sonic and Arcade1Up fans for several reasons. Most notably, Sonic hasn’t had a dedicated North American arcade cabinet to showcase his old-school games until this announcement. He’s appeared in plenty of games in arcades, mostly in Japan, like SegaSonic the Hedgehog, and there have been a few games related to the franchise, but nothing like this. It’s also great news for Arcade1Up fans, as this new lineup shows that the brand is still pumping out great content.

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Coming to Arcade1Up

Image courtesy of Basic Fun! & Elite Gaming News/X

The new arcade cabinet’s release is a big step up for Arcade1Up, as it’s the company’s first wholly original video game creation, not modeled after an existing arcade machine. The game isn’t original, of course, but the cabinet design is, and it’s different from the cabinets previously released by Arcade1Up before its acquisition by BasicFun! The company unveiled its new line of arcade cabinets, including new versions of Pac-Man and the Sonic cab. According to the press release, they’re “Designed for both longtime fans and a new generation of players, these machines honor the legacy that defined the golden age of arcades.”

Closer look at the new Sonic The Hedgehog cabinet coming from Arcade1up and Basic Fun in 2026



Video from Toy Fair pic.twitter.com/JMsA6BQ1AM — Elite Gaming News (@EliteGamingNews) February 14, 2026

Sonic the Hedgehog was chosen for the new lineup in celebration of the game’s 35th anniversary, marking the character’s home arcade debut long after the first game’s release. The cabinet is described as a premium, full-size upright cabinet loaded with graphics and controls that hearken back to the OG Sonic game on the Genesis, and of course, no quarters are required. The cabinet designs were first shown off to a select audience at Toy Fair 2026, which ran from February 14-17 in New York City. From what’s been posted online, the new cabinets have a lot going for them.

Unlike earlier Arcade1Up home cabinets, the Sonic the Hedgehog cab stands 69 inches tall, making it much larger than a ¾-scale cabinet. It’s being billed as a “Supreme Size,” as it’s meant to be a home arcade’s centerpiece. While it’s a full-size upright cab, it doesn’t have an old-school CRT monitor; instead, it features a 19-inch BOE screen. It comes loaded with four classic games: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3D Blast, and Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine. It features a 3-button layout and two controllers, so it’s built for Sonic fans to dive back into these classic games. The cabinet is scheduled for release sometime in Fall 2026, though its cost remains unknown as of writing.

