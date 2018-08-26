Jacksonville Mass Shooting Suspect Dead Confirms Sheriff

Today, the eSports community is coming to a standstill as reports about a mass shooting at a Madden NFL Tournament have gone live. Now, according to a new report, it seems one suspect behind the attack has been brought down by Jacksonville police.

According to the department’s official Twitter account, one suspect behind the attack is dead.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” the account confirmed.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. //t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The tweet comes not long after the police department confirmed a mass shooting was underway in the city.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”

According to current reports, the shooting took place earlier this afternoon at The Landing, a commercial shopping district in Jacksonville, FL.

Over on social media, reactions towards the shocking attack are pouring in from well-wishers and gamers alike. Taking to Twitter, a member of Complexity – an eSports team represented at the Madden NFL event – confirmed he was safe despite being grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

“The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back,” Drini Gjoka wrote. “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb. Worst day of my life. I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second.”

As for EA Sports, the publisher behind the Madden NFL game has reached out with its own statement regarding the shooting:

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage,” the company released on Twitter. “This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

As of right now, Jacksonville police have confirmed "multiple" fatalities have occured at the shooting.