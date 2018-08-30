A New ‘Jade Dynasty’ MMORPG Mobile Game Is Now Available

MMORPGs are a phenomenal way for gamers to get lost in hours and hours of exploration with characters crafted from their own imagination. The Jade Dynasty franchise is known for its colourful adventures and now the publisher has officially ‘opened the gates’ to a new massive adventure with Jade Dynasty Mobile.

The new adventure is available for both iOS and Android users and promises no height restrictions on exploration, tons of character customization options, massive PvP battles, an advanced clan system, and so much more. This isn’t just some hastily thrown together mobile title, this is an RPG experience right in your pocket.

According to the team over at Perfect World, here are the other features players can look forward to:

Free-form mounted exploration!

Boundless scenic 3d flight with no height restrictions, fly anywhere you want!

Do not feel like exploring the vast expanses of the Jade Dynasty world alone? Conquer the skies alongside your friends!

A wide array of character customization options

Broad choice of cosmetic items and accessories at your disposal, create your own unique character!

Massive cross-server PVP battles.

4 schools — noble Jadeon mages, fearless Lupin warriors, cunning Vim swordsmen, and serene Skysong healers. Make your choice, declare a full-scale war on other clans and prove your school to be the strongest!

Advanced clan system

Your clan is your family. Have a wedding, recruit apprentices, build an amicable clan, and unlock special events!

Incredibly optimized for mobile devices HD graphics allowing full appreciation of the elaborate and vibrant landscapes.

The game is available now for players looking to jump right in and claim their own right to immortality! Me … I’ll be stuck in character customization for the next 6 hours. It gets me every – single – time.

What do you think about Jade Dynasty making the mobile game jump? Are there any other mobile titles that have captured your attention? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and feel free to drop any suggestions for other community members! You never know what hidden gems are out there waiting to be discovered!