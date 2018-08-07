Jim Carrey Confirms Dr. Robotonik Will Be Live-Action In Upcoming ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie

We first learned that actor Jim Carrey was cast as Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie, but we didn’t have too many other details at this time. With the bulk of the characters in the film being live-action, it was assumed that Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik would also be in the same style. Now, the actor is confirming the news of his character.

The comedian-turned-actor recently opened up about his latest projects at TCA and among those new ventures is the live-action adaptation of our favourite SEGA classic. When asked about his portrayal of the iconic villain Doctor Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik, Carrey simply responded, “It will be live-action.” When asked how he was planning on bringing the maniacal one to life, he enthusiastically shouted at the crowd, “Magic, mixed with desperation!”

The actor didn’t go into any more details about his role at the time, but we do know he will be joined by James Marsden and Tika Sumpter for the upcoming flick with Director Jeff Fowler at the helm. Mie Onishi, Tim Miller, and Neal Moritz will also be lending their talents as producers, with Josh Miller and Pat Casey taking point on the script.

Need a little help catching up on what the film will actually be about? According to the director himself, Sonic and his merry band of familiar characters must race against the clock to stop the mad villain Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. Essentially, if you’ve played any of the games, you’ll immediately get the gist of what the movie will be about. According to reports, the movie is aiming to be as organic to the source material as possible – but with a live-action twist.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie does not have a release date at this time, though it is slated currently for 2019.

