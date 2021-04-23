Judgment Sequel Seemingly Being Teased by Sega

✖

Judgment has arrived on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia as of today, bringing the game to a number of new platforms outside of just that of PlayStation 4 where it originally launched. While this new release is surely a big enough deal for the game to make waves once again, Sega has also decided to tease today what could be next for the franchise in the future.

With no warning whatsoever, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio pushed live a new website this morning that features a countdown timer. The timer itself is counting down to next month on May 7th, which Sega is referring to as "Judgment Day". Clearly, this is an indicator that the company will have something to reveal in regards to Judgment at this point in time.

Taking things one step further, Sega also pushed live a video placeholder on its YouTube channel as well which is also counting down until May 7th. Much like the website, this video's title is simply "Judgment Day" with the video thumbnail saying that this date in question is coming soon.

Logic would tell us from these teases that Sega is looking to release a sequel to Judgment in the future. The game, which is a spin-off of RGG Studio's popular Yakuza series, was incredibly well-received by both fans and critics when it released back in 2019. As such, it makes sense for Sega to look to continue the franchise in a major way.

It's also worth noting that, at this point in time, a new installment in the larger Yakuza series hasn't been announced just yet. The reason that this is worth pointing out is because, at least in recent years, Sega has almost always had a new game within the franchise to promote in some capacity. With the next-gen version of Judgment having now released today, it looks like the publisher is already to turn the page and begin building towards its next title, which should be Judgment 2.

We'll end up sharing with you more about this reveal once it transpires next month. Until then, what do you think about this teaser? Would you like to see a sequel to Judgment come about? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.