Judgment Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia

Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced that the 2019 PlayStation 4 video game Judgment will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia later this year on April 23rd. The next-gen release of the title from the same developers as the popular Yakuza franchise will include "refined visuals," better load times, and play at 60 FPS. The new release will also include the previously released DLC for the popular action-thriller video game.

If you were not aware, the Yakuza spinoff title follows disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami as he attempts to find some kind of redemption as a private detective. If you are familiar with the various modern Yakuza video games, Judgment plays very similarly to everything but the latest, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Notably, while Judgment is set to release for next-gen consoles, there will be no free upgrade available to those who already own it on PS4, according to Sega, and there was no word of a possible PC release in the announcement.

"With how much there is to do in Judgment, this is a game that looks like it could easily turn into a 60- or 70-hour experience even if you don’t see yourself as a completionist," our own review of Judgment stated back when it was released in 2019. "It’s a crime drama for people who don’t just want to smash square and triangle for endless combos and it’s an adventure-driven brawler for people who don’t just want to spend all day cracking cases. Judgment might have ridden on Yakuza’s success to get people's attention, but with everything this game accomplishes, here’s hoping we get another game in order to see more of Judgment and Tak in the future."

As noted above, Judgment is set to release for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on April 23rd for $39.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

