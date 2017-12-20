Jumanji’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Nick Jonas And Kevin Hart Take On Knowledge Is Power For PlayStation 4

Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle hits theaters today, and it introduces fans of the original 90's film to a whole new game, where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillen and Jack Black take on all sorts of dangers in a virtual video game.

As part of the promotion for the film, Sony recently invited Johnson and Hart, along with co-star Nick Jonas to take part in a "friendly" gameplay session for its just-released PlayLink trivia game for PlayStation 4, Knowledge Is Power.

The video, hosted by Meredith Molinari, features the three stars talking a little smack before they jump into the game. From there, the competition is on, with each of the actors using their cell phones as they attempt to dominate the other players.

The game works like a "combative" trivia game, so you'll see Hart do a little trash-talking during the session, although "Power Plays" can be quick to shut him down.

You can watch the video below, and if you want to know more about Knowledge Is Power, the game description is right below that:

"You like Trivia? We call this a "combative" trivia game, wrapped in a sparkling, shiny package.

From Wish Studios (the same developers of That's You!), we invite you to test your brainpower inside the Pyramid with more than 5000 questions as well as targeting on your rivals with "Power Plays." Using your phone or tablet, freeze your opponents' touch screen so they have to smash through the ice to get to the answer or slime their screens with green gloop so they have to wipe it clean to see the answers. It's not how smart you are; it's how dirty you play!"

Knowledge Is Power is available now for PlayStation 4. Quick tip: you'll need your cell phones in order to play, or some sort of mobile device.