New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Reveals Deku and Asta

Today, Bandai Namco released a brand-new Jump Force trailer starring My Hero Academia’s Deku and Black Clover’s Asta, who were previously revealed these past two weeks as playable fighters in the game. However, while we had seen the characters via screenshots in the game, this is our first look at them in action.

More specifically, the new trailer comes in at one minute and 22 seconds long, and offers a up a pretty raw look at how the two characters look in the game, and how they play.

For those that don’t know: Asta is the protagonist of Black Clover. An orphan raised by a church in a small village, he is the wielder of the five-leaf clover grimoire and is a member of Clover Kingdom’s Black Bull.

“Asta generally is cheerful and hyperactive,” writes the official wiki of Black Clover. “He tends to shout to express his thoughts and expresses his goals, regardless of other people’s opinions, as seen when he expressed his goal on becoming a Magic Emperor during the Magic Knights entrance exam, where he tells other people who disagree with him to be quiet. His strong tenacity interests Yami Sukehiro enough to recruit him into his ranks. His strong determination also leads him to have a strong will to never give up and keep standing during a harsh battle, as acknowledged by Magna Swing.”

Meanwhile, Deku (Izuku Midoriya) is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. Born without a Quirk, Deku catches the attention of the legendary hero All Might and quickly becomes All Might’s pupil student. All Might notably passes on his Quirk to Izuku, making him the ninth holder of One For All.

The anime’s official wiki adds the following about the character’s personality:

“Izuku is a very timid, helpful, and polite boy, frequently overreacting to abnormal situations with exaggerated expressions. Due to being bullied since childhood for being born without a Quirk, he is initially portrayed as insecure, and being more reserved and non-expressive. These actions are especially present around Katsuki Bakugo, who constantly subdued him for his aspirations to be a hero. However, after being accepted into U.A. High School, making new friends, and facing Katsuki during the Battle Trial Arc, he has gradually turned into a more confident and brave person, to the point of developing some leadership skills.”

Jump Force is poised to release on February 14 in Japan on PS4 and Xbox One. A day later, alongside the PC release, the game will hit PS4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe.

