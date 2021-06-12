Just Dance 2022 Fans Pay Tribute To The Nintendo Wii
Just Dance 2022 is coming and unfortunately, it won’t be on the Nintendo Wii. A lot of fans took that news kind of hard, and it’s easy to see why. For years, Ubisoft’s rhythm game was one of the only titles to release on the old system. Well, last year the company decided to hang up the Wiimotes for good. It shocked a lot of people as Wii’s are still used in Nursing Homes, Recreation Centers, and Hospitals across the world. So, there is some fan demand, even if it would seem like most people left Nintendo’s most casual-friendly console alone ages ago. (Also worth mentioning that we’re headed into 2000s nostalgia head first and it won’t be long before you see kids clamoring for the joys of Wii Sports soon.) So, sadly you can’t get your groove on with that system. But, you can get it popping on Mobile, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
RIP Just Dance Wii. 2009-2021 https://t.co/y2W2hdvKPW— Julian Spillane (@JulianSpillane) June 12, 2021
Back in 2019, Ubisoft EMEA executive director Alain Corre spoke to The Telegraph about the enduring love for Just Dance on the Wii.
“I think we are the last soldier standing! We are the last game on the Wii and we are happy about that as there still a lot of fans wanting to play on it." Corre said. "Now we see they are going to the Switch and at the end of the year that Just Dance 2020 will be one of the best games on the Switch because there are more and more families playing on it, as it was in the Wii times.”
Are you still using your Wii? Let us know down in the comments below!
Ant-Dude saying it all
They're not releasing the new Just Dance for Wii and I, for one, am outraged. #UbisoftForward— AntDude (@antdude92) June 12, 2021
Basically
When Just Dance 2022 isn't coming to Wii pic.twitter.com/2jlLWiFrp6— Orbonom (@Orbonom) June 12, 2021
This but with sincerity
Poor grandmas waiting on that Just Dance 2022 Wii port. pic.twitter.com/O9HhU4Y8mn— Cody🌿 (@DoxycDreamer) June 12, 2021
No, but for real though
There’s a Grandma punching the air right now seeing Just Dance 2022 isn’t on Wii💀— 🐬GamesCage - Hype Guy🐬 (@OnTheDownLoTho) June 12, 2021
So hard to say goodbye
RIP Annual Just Dance Releases On The Wii 🪦2009-2020🪦 pic.twitter.com/lSvBAMoLHR— ina (@poyfuh) June 12, 2021
The meme of the week
Just Dance 2022 Wii Release??? pic.twitter.com/U02SG5zvP3— Blick Winkel⁉️(H. Anthony Israel) (@blockwonkel) June 12, 2021
Turrible
JUST DANCE isn’t on the WII..? pic.twitter.com/NbCDalloGJ— basil (@BasilQuotes) June 12, 2021
We can only hope
yes, Just Dance 2022 was announced. not surprising at all, and not surprising it’s not coming to the Wii.
Someone made a mod porting Just Dance 2021 to the Wii, so perhaps they will also port 2022? :)— RiiConnect24 (@RiiConnect24) June 12, 2021
LOL
if Just Dance 2021 is on the Wii or WiiU i will finish my drink— Windows98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) June 12, 2021
Lost a good one
RIP Just Dance on Wii memes 😔 pic.twitter.com/F3cZcQR6Mw— Mage @ Kenzan playthrough (@Mage_Lufaine) June 12, 2021