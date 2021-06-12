Just Dance 2022 Fans Pay Tribute To The Nintendo Wii

Just Dance 2022 is coming and unfortunately, it won’t be on the Nintendo Wii. A lot of fans took that news kind of hard, and it’s easy to see why. For years, Ubisoft’s rhythm game was one of the only titles to release on the old system. Well, last year the company decided to hang up the Wiimotes for good. It shocked a lot of people as Wii’s are still used in Nursing Homes, Recreation Centers, and Hospitals across the world. So, there is some fan demand, even if it would seem like most people left Nintendo’s most casual-friendly console alone ages ago. (Also worth mentioning that we’re headed into 2000s nostalgia head first and it won’t be long before you see kids clamoring for the joys of Wii Sports soon.) So, sadly you can’t get your groove on with that system. But, you can get it popping on Mobile, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

RIP Just Dance Wii. 2009-2021 https://t.co/y2W2hdvKPW — Julian Spillane (@JulianSpillane) June 12, 2021

Back in 2019, Ubisoft EMEA executive director Alain Corre spoke to The Telegraph about the enduring love for Just Dance on the Wii.

“I think we are the last soldier standing! We are the last game on the Wii and we are happy about that as there still a lot of fans wanting to play on it." Corre said. "Now we see they are going to the Switch and at the end of the year that Just Dance 2020 will be one of the best games on the Switch because there are more and more families playing on it, as it was in the Wii times.”

