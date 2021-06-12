Just Dance 2022 Release Date Revealed

The release date for Just Dance 2022 was finally announced by Ubisoft today during the publisher's Ubisoft Forward presentation. The game will be arriving on a number of platforms later this fall on November 4, 2021, and will notably include 40 brand-new songs to shake your booty to.

Just Dance 2022 was revealed during Ubisoft Forward by Todrick Hall, who is a popular artist and dance choreography. Hall will have their own song included in the game (Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels) which has specifically been tailored for Just Dance. For now, the only other songs that Ubisoft has confirmed will be in the game is that of Believer by Imagine Dragons and Level Up by Ciara.

Stretch out and get ready to move 💃#JustDance2022 launches on November 4 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Y5adLOhBcG — Ubisoft Forward (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021

Along with featuring new tracks to groove to, Just Dance 2022 will also boast a number of different modes that players can take advantage of. Sweat Mode is all about ensuring that you can get in a good workout while Co-Op Mode will allow you to partake in different songs with a friend. Quickplay Mode allows you to then jump immediately into a random playlist of songs while World Dance Floor will let you boogie with other players from all around the world. And if you're looking to try to win in a dance-off, that will be possible as well. Much like other multiplayer titles, Just Dance 2022 will match you with other players of your own skill level before pitting you against one another in pursuit of the highest score.

Just Dance 2022 will again release this November and will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. To keep up with all of the other announcements coming out from E3 2021, you can follow along at our coverage hub right here.

Are you going to be picking up Just Dance 2022 later this year? And what songs are you hoping to see appear in-game this time around? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.