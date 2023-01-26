Kai Cenat Banned from Twitch

Kai Cenat has been banned from Twitch. Twitch is one of the biggest social platforms on the internet, platforming some of the most lucrative and successful creators on the internet. Although it began more as a site centered around gaming, it has dramatically evolved over the years to be all-encompassing. Now there are talk shows, game shows, people just streaming every second of their day as they go out into the "real world", and much more. A lot of creators have gotten popular simply by hanging out on stream, sitting in a room with friends and talking about various things and entertaining the chat. Twitch has also been a very divisive site as creators have gotten in all kinds of trouble for actions both on and off-stream.

A lot of prominent creators have been getting temporary bans lately and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is the latest. Kai Cenat is a 21-year-old creator who has blown up in the last year or so after streaming alongside other prominent creators like Adin Ross, who was also temporarily banned recently. Kai Cenat's ban came as a bit of a surprise as no one knew the exact reason, but it was suspected the ban was handed out after he consumed edibles on stream and then appeared to pass out after possibly taking too much. Twitch does have a rule that prohibits "dangerous consumption" of alcohol or other substances that could lead to someone being incapacited, so it doesn't appear to be an unfair or vague ruling. It's a pretty explicit breaking of the rules. Kai Cenat took to Twitter to crack a joke about the matter, but it's unclear exactly when he will return.

While the reason is not clear yet, viewers are speculating it could be related to having edibles on his stream pic.twitter.com/92TgyzAKYq — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 26, 2023

Banned Before Subathon I Haven’t Even Been Live😂😂😂GG — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) January 26, 2023

These bans tend to be fairly short, lasting a week at the most. It's safe to say this will probably blow over fairly quickly, but these bans can definitely hurt creators. Given the amount of money generated on stream, even a single day can result in a lot of money being lost. As of right now, Kai Cenat will have to wait a bit to do his long-awaited subathon.

