Adin Ross Banned From Twitch

Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch. Although Twitch initially started out as a gaming platform, it has quickly evolved over time to just be a live streaming platform. Now, users don't even have to play games or have any knowledge of them to use Twitch, though it certainly helps. However, this has also led to the rise of more controversial figures on the platform as people lean away from gaming and dabble in discussing topics that are divisive in nature. One such streamer who has leaned into this is Adin Ross, who is a good friend of accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate. Ross has no connection to the crimes Tate has been accused of, but has expressed support of the arrested content creator and even shaved his head in solidarity with him.

Now, Twitch has banned Adin Ross for seven days. No reason has officially been shared with the public, leading to all kinds of speculation over the matter. Some think it's in relation to Adin Ross showing support and consistently talking about Andrew Tate in a positive light, some think it's related to an incident where someone recently accidentally broke their arm on stream while arm wrestling, and some have also chalked it up to someone's backside being barely visible after exiting a tub in the background of Adin Ross' stream. As of right now, we simply don't know. However, Ross did upload a YouTube video talking about the ban, but didn't share the reason he was given for it.

As of right now, Adin's ban will only last a week, so it won't be too long before he can return. However, for various streamers, these short bans can still really impact their career. Given how much money these streamers make on any given day, multiple days without streaming can lead to a big loss in revenue, though probably not significant enough to actually cause any kind of long term damage depending on the person.

What do you think of Adin Ross being banned from Twitch? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.