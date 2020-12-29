PS5 Game Kena: Bridge of Spirits Receives Stunning New Screenshots

Kena: Bridge of Spirits might very well be one of the most graphically impressive games that we have seen on the PlayStation 5 so far. If you don’t believe me, then perhaps a look at some new images from the game courtesy of developer Ember Lab will change your mind.

Over the past few days, Ember Lab has been releasing a number of new screenshots from Kena: Bridge of Spirits on its social media feed and the game continues to look immaculate. The pictures that have been shown off don’t only highlight the characters that will be found in this world but also show off some of the environments that players will be able to traverse within.

While each new image is stunning within its own right, perhaps the most impressive part of Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks to be its lighting. This can be seen in a number of different images that have been shared, but the one that is most breathtaking sees Kena in the rain holding a lantern. If the final product ends up looking as good as these screenshots, then the game should be quite a joy to play.

Speaking of release, Kena: Bridge of Spirits still doesn’t have a launch date but that should hopefully be changing soon. The game was previously supposed to release in 2020 but Ember Lab delayed it only a few months back to the first quarter of 2021. With this window rapidly approaching, it stands to reason that we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of Kena in short order.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to release not only on PlayStation 5 but also PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’d like to keep up to date with the game moving forward, you can do so by following our coverage hub right here.

If you'd like to see the aforementioned new screenshots, keep scrolling to check them all out!