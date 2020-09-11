Kena: Bridge of Spirits Delayed to 2021

✖

Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits war will no longer release this year and has now been pushed to a Q1 2021 release timeframe, the developer announced this week. The game is one that’s appeared during past PlayStation events and other online showcases and is planned for a release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles alongside a PC release via the Epic Games Store. Ember Lab attributed the delay partially to challenges brought on by this year’s working conditions and a shift to a work-from-home environment.

The latest on Kena: Bridge of Spirits was shared by Ember Lab on social media on Friday. The developer thanked everyone for their support before breaking the news that the game would no longer be hitting its intended 2020 release and will instead come a bit later.

“This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped,” the Ember Lab team said. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1, 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team. We will use this time to give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations.”

The game is the first release from Ember Lab and stars Kena who’s joined by unique companions called Rot who help preserve the balance of the environment. The announcement trailer for the game shown below that was released back in June shows Kena alongside the Rot as well as some of the exploration and combat players will take part in.

“Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine,” a preview of Kena: Bridge of Spirits said. “She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

The game is still planned for the same platforms as before, but its exact release date is unknown beyond a Q1 2021 timeframe.