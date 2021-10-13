KFC Gaming Trolls Back 4 Blood Over Left 4 Dead Connection

After a very long wait, Back 4 Blood is finally available for purchase, which should be great news for fans of Left 4 Dead. While the game is not technically a continuation of Valve’s franchise, it is made by Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind the original Left 4 Dead. Either KFC Gaming was unaware of the direct connection between the two games, or perhaps the fast food franchise simply wanted to have some fun at Turtle Rock’s expense. KFC Gaming shared a side-by-side comparison of the two games in a Tweet stating that “every masterpiece has its cheap copy.”

Turtle Rock Studios had no problem countering that attack by poking fun at Colonel Sanders’ original recipe: “11 herbs and spices, and still no taste.” The Tweet can be found embedded below.

11 herbs and spices, and still no taste. pic.twitter.com/wl5YsEmVmu — Turtle Rock Studios (@TurtleRock) October 12, 2021

That absolutely stellar comeback led to a number of other developers chiming in with their support, including Insomniac Games. As of this writing, the original Tweet from KFC Gaming has just a fraction of the likes and retweets compared to the one above. The exchange is one of the most bizarre social media interactions we’ve seen on a game’s release date!

Spiritual successors like Back 4 Blood have become a staple of the video game industry over the last few years. It has become increasingly common for developers of beloved games to create similar works meant to channel that heart, even if they don’t own the rights to the actual IP. Titles like Yooka-Laylee and Bloodstained have done just that, giving fans of games like Banjo-Kazooie and Castlevania something that feels familiar, while also offering something fresh. It’s a bit too early to tell if Back 4 Blood will prove one of the better spiritual successors, but now that the game is available, fans can decide for themselves!

Back 4 Blood is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

