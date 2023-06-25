Kick CEO Says They Are "Talking To" Dr. Disrepect's Team About Jumping Over

In recent weeks, streamers have increasingly been leaving Twitch in favor of Kick, a streaming service that just launched earlier this year, but has a more streamer-friendly revenue split than most other services. The news started with xQc, but Amouranth joined soon after. Many are now wondering which streamer will be next, especially after Dr. Disrepect officially named his price to switch brands on Twitter last week. Well, after a recent interview, it sounds like the Kick CEO and his team are currently trying to work to make that deal happen.

In an interview with Jake Lucky, Kick CEO Eddie was asked point blank if they were going to sign Dr. Disrepect. With the interview happening a few days after Doc made his post saying he'd take $50 million to switch to Kick, it was a question Eddie had to assume was coming. He began by talking about how he has been a "massive fan" of Dr. Disrespect, saying that he grew up watching livestreamers like him. Then, he said that Kick is "talking with [Doc's] team" about potentially signing with Kick in the future.

“I’m a huge fan of Doc, we are talking to his team” pic.twitter.com/B106vy9m5y — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 24, 2023

Obviously, this is far from an announcement that Dr. Disrepect is coming to Kick or ever will. After all, talks like this are happening all the time when you get to the level of popularity someone like Doc has. That said, with how successful Kick has been in getting some of the biggest names in the streaming world to jump over to its platform, hearing something like this is bound to raise a few eyebrows. Knowing that they are actively recruiting Dr. Disrepect and that he has publicly said what kind of a deal he's looking for, you have to assume that, if it's going to happen, it will likely happen soon.

That said, it should be noted that Eddie goes on to say that "We're talking with everyone." The service is still relatively young, so drawing in talent from both massive and smaller streamers is going to be very important for them right now. They need enough content creators coming over to make the audience jump as well. Someone like Dr. Disrespect is sure to bring eyeballs, so being in talks with him makes perfect sense.