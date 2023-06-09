Dr Disrespect Boycotts Call of Duty Following NICKMERCS Controversy

Dr Disrespect is boycotting Call of Duty following the NICKMERCS controversy. Call of Duty has enjoyed an absurd level of success over the years both from the people who play it every year and those who simply watch it. There’s a whole group of people who just prefer watching their favorite content creators play Call of Duty. Last month, this led to Call of Duty going above and beyond to try and highlight some of the biggest content creators in the FPS community by making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 skins for TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS.

However, last night, NICKMERCS’ skin was removed from the game after he posted a tweet that was allegedly deemed as anti-LGBT. The tweet caused a lot of backlash and controversy, leading to Call of Duty to step in. Given his skin has only been in the game for a matter of days at this point and it’s Pride Month, Activision opted to remove the skin from the store. While some have been happy with this decision, it has also led to its own form of backlash. Dr Disrespect, one of the most prominent gaming content creators out there, took to Twitter last night to express his disappointment in the decision, calling it pathetic. On stream this morning, Dr Disrespect uninstalled Call of Duty from his computer and stated that he won’t be playing or reinstalling the game until Activision apologizes to NICKMERCS or puts his skin back into the game.

https://twitter.com/Dexerto/status/1667211523213672455

https://twitter.com/DrDisrespect/status/1666998218021048320

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like Call of Duty has seen any notable dip in its Steam player counts. We have no way to track that data on consoles in an accurate manner, so it’s hard to say if there’s any noticeable declines. Either way, Call of Duty is a massive franchise that reaches tens of millions of people, so it’s pretty likely that this won’t have any significant impact. Given Call of Duty is one of Dr Disrespect’s main games on stream, it’s hard to say how long he will truly stay gone for.