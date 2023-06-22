Dr Disrespect Names His Price to Join Kick

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has named the amount of money it would take in order for him to make Kick his new streaming home. In recent months, Kick has made a concentrated effort to sign exclusivity deals with some of the biggest streamers in the world in order to compete more directly with entrenched platforms like Twitch and YouTube. This was most notably seen in the past week when xQc, the longtime top streamer on Twitch, signed a staggering $100 million deal with Kick that will extend for the next two years. Even though some have criticized xQc for partnering with Kick, Dr Disrespect is clearly one streamer that is looking to instead head to the site next, but only if the price is right.

In a new tweet shared on social media today, Dr Disrespect indicated that it would take roughly $50 million for him to join Kick and exclusively stream on the platform. The "Doc" currently streams solely on YouTube, but he doesn't happen to have an exclusive contract of any sort with the company. As such, if Kick happened to swoop in and make him a lucrative offer over a span of multiple years, it seems that he'd jump at the opportunity to go to the up-and-coming site.

50 million is my number… pic.twitter.com/CiLLKYnXUc — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 22, 2023

In the replies to this tweet, the official Kick Twitter account responded with a pair of saluting emoji, clearly acknowledging that they have seen the request. Other fans implored Dr Disrespect to head to Kick if possible as it would create even more momentum for the platform. Whether or not the Doc's demand ends up being met by Kick isn't yet known, but it's clear that the two parties are circling one another at this point in time.

