Petition For A New Killer Instinct on Xbox Scarlett Is Gaining Traction

Killer Instinct has never been as big as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, or some of the other juggernauts in the fighting game market, but it does have its fans who are apparently itching for a new installment. More specifically, there’s a movement attempting to will Killer Instinct back into existence, and it’s gaining steam. The request is pretty simple: make a new entry for the next Xbox, codenamed Xbox Scarlett. Or, at the very least, bring the definitive edition of the latest entry to Nintendo Switch.

The movement was kicked off by YouTuber Maximilian Dood, who’s well-known for his content covering fighting games. Yesterday, the YouTuber tweeted out a plea to Xbox boss Phil Spencer to bring the series back. In the day since, it’s between retweeted nearly 8,000 times and liked nearly 11,000 times.

Hi @XboxP3! On my behalf of myself, @KillerInstinct fans & the community, we’d like to show you how much we love this game. Please, for the next Xbox, consider a new KI or bring KI Definitive to Switch. We’re willing to support. TY & Please RT #BringBackKIhttps://t.co/ljxx0evpo0 pic.twitter.com/UwbIfvzg0c — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) July 25, 2019

But that’s not all Maximilian is doing. Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, the #BringBackKI event is kicking off to bring further attention to the cause and show Spencer and co. the community means business.

The #BringBackKI event starts tonight at 7pm PT! What do you have to do to join? Just jump on @KillerInstinct tonight and play matches with others. Tell your friends if they dig KI to join in with the #BringBackKI hashtag on Twitch/YT or Twitter! https://t.co/u6tSKy6V5H pic.twitter.com/1FzXTyPRle — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) July 26, 2019

Whether this will work, who knows, but I’m sure it will get the attention of Phil Spencer or someone at Xbox, if it hasn’t already.

For those that don’t know: Killer Instinct is a fighting game series originally created by Rare and published by Midway and Nintendo. The original released back in arcade in 1994, before coming to Super Nintendo and Game Boy the following year in 1995. It was pretty popular, and led to a sequel, dubbed Killer Instinct 2, which released in 1996 for arcades before coming to Nintendo 64 as Killer Instinct Gold. And then nobody heard anything from the series until 2013, when it was rebooted as simply Killer Instinct by Double Helix Games, and then Iron Galaxy/Rare for the Xbox One.

The reboot was initially received somewhat lukewarmly, but both Season 2 and Season 3 were widely praised. As you may know, Double Helix Games doesn’t exist anymore, so if there was a new entry, presumably it’d be handed off to Iron Galaxy or a new developer.

