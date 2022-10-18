The Chiodo Brothers Discuss Their Experience Playing Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (Exclusive)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game isn't set to release until 2023, but the Chiodo brothers have had an opportunity to check it out ahead of time. The creators of the original film recently spoke to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, revealing their thoughts on the asymmetric multiplayer game. While the brothers did state that they weren't nearly as good at the game as the team at developer Teravision Games, they seemed to be quite happy with how Killer Klowns from Outer Space is shaping up!

Stephen Chiodo: "Oh yeah, we did have a chance to play with it! And I'm not really a gamer so I got killed really quickly, but it was fun!"

Edward Chiodo: "We got to play a very early version of it a couple of months ago and it's a blast! I think the fans are gonna dig it, you know? Again, we were outmatched. We had to play against the Good Shepherd and the Teravision people; the people that actually built the game, so they kicked our a** (laughs)."

Charles Chiodo: "I just like walking around in the environments that they created. It's so moody and scary and then all of a sudden you're walking around and you get a pink glow around you and you realize you're being cocooned from behind."

Stephen Chiodo: "Well what's cool about it is you're kind of like living the motion picture experience. You're actually interacting with the clowns in Crescent Cove, so it's like yeah, it's like being in the movie."

Killer Klowns in Outer Space first released back in 1988. While the film received harsh critical response at the time, it's become a cult classic over the last 34 years. It remains to be seen whether Killer Klowns in Outer Space: The Game will deliver an enjoyable experience for fans of the film, but these comments from the Chiodo brothers certainly seem to bode well! Fans can find out for themselves when the game releases in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC!

Are you excited for Killer Clowns in Outer Space: The Game? Do you think these comments bode well? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!