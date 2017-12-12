Killing Floor 2 Christmas Event Brings The Terrifying Krampus To Life

Tis the season, and many games are getting into the holiday spirit. Not to miss out on the action, the horror title Killing Floor 2 is about to kick off their own festivities and it wouldn’t be the holidays without good ‘ol Krampus.

The new event starts today and will run until January 8th, 2018. Killing Floor 2: Krampus Christmas brings new content including new bosses, a brand new lair, and much more. Check out the reveal video in the official trailer below to see what’s in store for the bloody game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what else do players have to look forward to with the latest patch Here’s the official patch notes for the latest update:

Pay Krampus’ cozy lair a visit in this new Holdout map and collect five new achievements.

Meet Krampus himself and his merry gang of elves and monsters. Previously teased in a developer update, Krampus will return as a new and permanent addition to KILLING FLOOR 2’s growing zed army – and will be known as the “Abomination.”

Freeze Thrower: Available for the first time following its timed-exclusive for Xbox One players, the Freeze Thrower brings even the most hot-blooded zed to a standstill.

UMP SMG: Delivering the latest in dead-zed technology, this new submachine gun will help keep the hordes at bay.

Complete new event objectives and win prizes available for a limited time.

Collect new Christmas-themed cosmetics and a new character uniform.

The Vault has been stocked with additional cosmetics, character skins and weapon skins.

The Wasteland Uniform is now available, as well as a brand new set of Pajamas and cosmetics.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Twisted Christmas Zeds are ready to roam, and they hope you taste delicious

The Abomination/Krampus wants to give you his special kiss

The New Map Krampus’ Lair awaits your exploration

2 Naughty New Weapons – The UMP 45 and Freeze Thrower

A new system should be in place to look for and grant missing Dosh Vault crates that players have earned

BALANCE CHANGES

Demo

M16m203

1 extra mag added to initial ammo pool 2 extra mags added 1 extra grenade added Grenade damage increased 50% Regular grenade reload speed increased 11.8%

Pulverizer

Added to perk as a cross perk weapon



Medic

Medic weapons now have new custom sights

Zeds

We’ve adjusted the scale on the following zeds to further help them to stand out more easily in game.

Quarter Pounder

Scale dropped down 5%

Crawler

Scale decreased 10%

Albino Crawler

Scale up 10%

Alpha Clot

Scaled up to 10%

BUG FIXES