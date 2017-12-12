Killing Floor 2 Christmas Event Brings The Terrifying Krampus To Life

Tis the season, and many games are getting into the holiday spirit. Not to miss out on the action, the horror title Killing Floor 2 is about to kick off their own festivities and it wouldn’t be the holidays without good ‘ol Krampus.
The new event starts today and will run until January 8th, 2018. Killing Floor 2: Krampus Christmas brings new content including new bosses, a brand new lair, and much more. Check out the reveal video in the official trailer below to see what’s in store for the bloody game:
So what else do players have to look forward to with the latest patch Here’s the official patch notes for the latest update:
- Pay Krampus’ cozy lair a visit in this new Holdout map and collect five new achievements.
- Meet Krampus himself and his merry gang of elves and monsters. Previously teased in a developer update, Krampus will return as a new and permanent addition to KILLING FLOOR 2’s growing zed army – and will be known as the “Abomination.”
- Freeze Thrower: Available for the first time following its timed-exclusive for Xbox One players, the Freeze Thrower brings even the most hot-blooded zed to a standstill.
- UMP SMG: Delivering the latest in dead-zed technology, this new submachine gun will help keep the hordes at bay.
- Complete new event objectives and win prizes available for a limited time.
- Collect new Christmas-themed cosmetics and a new character uniform.
- The Vault has been stocked with additional cosmetics, character skins and weapon skins.
- The Wasteland Uniform is now available, as well as a brand new set of Pajamas and cosmetics.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Twisted Christmas Zeds are ready to roam, and they hope you taste delicious
- The Abomination/Krampus wants to give you his special kiss
- The New Map Krampus’ Lair awaits your exploration
- 2 Naughty New Weapons – The UMP 45 and Freeze Thrower
- A new system should be in place to look for and grant missing Dosh Vault crates that players have earned
BALANCE CHANGES
Demo
- M16m203
- 1 extra mag added to initial ammo pool
- 2 extra mags added
- 1 extra grenade added
- Grenade damage increased 50%
- Regular grenade reload speed increased 11.8%
- Pulverizer
- Added to perk as a cross perk weapon
Medic
- Medic weapons now have new custom sights
Zeds
We’ve adjusted the scale on the following zeds to further help them to stand out more easily in game.
Quarter Pounder
- Scale dropped down 5%
Crawler
- Scale decreased 10%
Albino Crawler
- Scale up 10%
Alpha Clot
- Scaled up to 10%
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the King Fleshpound sound effects did not play correctly
- Fixed an issue where the admin console command kick and kickban did not work
- Fixed an issue for spectators where the incorrect music would play at the end of a game
- Fixed an issue causing spectators in a game to affect the displayed player count
- Fixed issues with Razer and Alienware LED keyboard effects
- Fixed a number of issues with cosmetic items not displaying correctly
- Fixed an exploit on the Nightmare map
- Fixed an issue in Tragic Kingdom where some environmental sounds played even when the player had left the area they are supposed to play in
- Fixed localization issues in Russian, German, Italian, Polish, Korean and Japanese
- Fixed an issue where the commando chicken skin would clip with certain weapons during reloading
- Fixed an issues with the iron sights of the centerfire rifle not aligning properly
- Added the Stoner and Spitfires to the workshop upload tool
- Fixed an issue where projectile weapons did not always break glass or destroy collectables
- Fixed an issue where dedicated servers did not always update Steam Workshop content
- Fixed an issue with webadmin where Clan Motto or Weblink fields would not display after a map travel
- Fixed a bug where zeds will sometimes get stuck in a jail cell in Krampus Lair.
- Fixed a bug where the boss would snag on arena geometry in Krampus Lair.
- Fixed a bug when a game is set to localized versions (non-English), they lose the ability to change game length and difficulty in solo/offline game.
- Fixed a bug where zeds would spawn in the boss arena during the normal waves, hindering player progression in Krampus Lair.
- Fixed a bug where Krampus’ helmet is not lighting properly on some maps.
- Fixed a bug where the last seen UI value in the dosh vault was being out of sync with your actual total.
- Fixed a bug where Demolitionist Shock Trooper Perk Skill prevented Pulverizer Reload.
- Removed Krampus Lair from Versus vote list.
- Server takeover no longer allows Versus Survival of Krampus Lair, The Descent, and Nightmare.