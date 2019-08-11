King of Tokyo and King of New York Add New Transforming Monster, Special Die

The “King of” line of tabletop games — King of Tokyo and King of New York, along with their various expansions — from IELLO is set to get a little bit bigger next month with the release of Cybertooth, the fourth Monster Pack for the series. While the release is notable in and of itself, it’s also particularly interesting for two reasons: its transforming monster as well as the introduction of the Berserk die.

Cybertooth, which is the name of the monster in addition to the Monster Pack, is a giant bipedal robot that can transform into a four-legged tiger robot. The rules are rather straightforward on how to do this, but the short version is it can only be done in games with Evolution cards included, and costs resources during a specific phase. It then allows an extra reroll, which can be extremely clutch in King of Tokyo and King of New York games.

The Berserk die, on the other hand, comes into play when players deal a whole bunch of damage in a single dice roll. Those players are then marked as in Berserk mode, and they can roll the Berserk die in addition to all other dice, with all the rules that apply to rolling dice also applying here. Basically, it’s a way to do even more in a turn, though it ends once the player heals.

Here’s how IELLO describes the upcoming Monster Pack on its website:

“Cybertooth – a giant two-legged robot that can transform into a fearsome saber-toothed tiger – is about to hit the town! Infused with the power of the ancient berserkers, Cybertooth will settle for nothing less than the tiger’s share! Will you too succumb to the berserker fury?”

What do you think of the new addition to King of Tokyo and King of New York? Will you be picking it up, or does it interest you to play the game for the first time?

