Kingdom Come: Deliverance First Look – Getting Medieval

Adventure games seem to be all the rage right now – and if you don't believe us, just look at how many players picked up Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR this weekend. So it's no surprise that other developers are giving the open-world adventure format a try, in the hopes of telling their own compelling tale. While that's no guarantee they can match the level of Bethesda's masterpiece, it's always interesting to see what they try. Warhorse Studios is doing just that with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an adventure that promises to be a huge one, with an open-world to explore and plenty of quests to take on, as you attempt to exact your revenge on the fierce leader that has ruined your life. In this particular case, it's a simple blacksmith who finds himself at the wrong place at the wrong time. A corrupt king has managed to usurp the throne from a weaker member of his family, and is abusing his power greatly, going as far as to murder said blacksmith's family. But he makes a grave mistake by leaving him for dead without finishing the job, and the game follows this up-and-comer as he learns skills, teams with allies and eventually gets closer to getting event. While we still haven't seen too much of the game in action, Deliverance has a healthy dose of adventure to take on. The first thing you'll note is the game's wide-open role-playing system, in which you can increase skills in certain areas, such as becoming a better warriors, mastering your thieving capabilities (so you can get more gear) and maybe even balancing combinations of the two. These can work a number of ways for your character, and that's the fun of venturing on, seeing how well they grow.

Get Your Skills In Order Skills are just part of the picture, as you can gear up your character in a number of areas. You can actually dress up in various types of armor, across arms, legs and more, which can make all the difference in combat scenarios. There are also a variety of weapons you can use over the course of the game, including swords, axes, knives and hammers, as well as a trusty bow, if you're looking to make a few kills from a distance. You can balance inventory over the course of the game, and new items to your advantage. You need to take care of yourself as well, though. You won't magically be able to keep your health going, as you'll consistently need to eat to avoid doing damage. Sleep also makes a difference, and you can also save your game by taking a swig of alcohol. Like we needed another advantage to drink in-game. This lends to the overall realism of Deliverance. If you're expecting invincibility and magic spells to save your butt in combat, you've got another thing coming. Warhorse worked diligently on the game's combat system so that it's based more on realism, utilizing real-time physics so that each fight actually feels like a fight, instead of a game of "look at me dominate you with a sword." This will force you to proceed with caution in each battle, and work to find weaknesses with your adversaries, such as lighter armor. This can be chipped away at and eventually make them weaker, giving you an advantage. That said, it never hurts to keep an eye on your own armor levels, and protect your weak spots so you aren't chopped down like a tree.