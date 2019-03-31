‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition’ Announced, Comes With All DLC

A Royal Edition of Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance has been announced and will release on May 28th with all the game’s DLC included in the package. The medieval RPG with an emphasis on realistic combat and resource management has received several DLC options since it was released in February of last year, and one of those DLCs is still yet to be released. “A Woman’s Lot” is the fourth full DLC that’s still on the way, and it will also be included in the release.

The Royal Edition of the game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on May 28th, according to the announcement from Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver. Further details on the game’s last DLC weren’t shared in the announcement, but the wording of the press release that announced the new version of the game indicated that the DLC won’t be out before the Royal Edition is released.

“The Royal Edition includes the base game in its enhanced version as well as all free and paid DLCs released so far,” the announcement said. “In addition buyers of the Royal Edition will get access to the upcoming ‘A Woman’s Lot’ content when it is released.”

Hey Theresa is coming to see us!!! “A Woman’s Lot” along with a new #kingdomcomedeliverance “Royal Edition” collectors edition releases on May 28th. pic.twitter.com/HVKhYjWwzk — Sir Tobi ⚔🛡 @ #PaxEAST (@T0_8I) March 28, 2019

“From The Ashes,” “The Amorous Adventures of bold Sir Hans Capon,” and “Band of Bastards” are the other three DLCs included in the Royal Edition. Along with the announcement about the new version of the game, Warhorse Studios also released the video at the top that features music from the game performed live.

“Alongside today’s reveal Warhorse Studios are releasing a extended recording of the latest Kingdom Come: Deliverance in concert,” the announcement said. “The video features the full 60 minutes of the Kingdom Come Soundtrack performed live by the Filharmonia Hradec Králové Orchestra in Prague.”

