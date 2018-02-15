Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets Another Massive Patch, The Dev Team Explains

With Kingdom Come: Deliverance only recently launched, the team over at Warhorse Studios have already implemented a whopping sea of patches to the game. The latest medieval survival title has already earned its difficulty rating, but half the challenge seems to be maneuvering around the plethora of glitches and bugs that are seen in-game.

With the day one patch coming in at 23GB, the next one available will have an impressive download size as well. Just like with the previous patch, the developers took the time to explain why it is these updates are so hefty,

Deep Silver’s Will Powers provided the below statement over at Resetera:

Hey guys, chiming in here for a second. I can talk about the patch to a certain extent, but first, here’s a note from Martin Klima, Executive Producer at Warhorse:

“Four years after our Kickstarter campaign, our game is set to be released tomorrow. The task was really big and our team although still quite small and we always wanted to deliver, to create the game we wanted and we believed you wanted. Before talking about some background, all of us at Warhorse would like to thank our community, the backers and friends who helped us to bring this dream to life by giving us the chance to develop what we believe is a unique RPG experience!

The production realities of game development mean that a ‘release’ version has to be finalized some time before the actual release date. We could have used this time to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it. The results are obvious: quests are more balanced, RPG progression is smoother, the game runs faster and every facet of the game got more polish. The drawback of course is that most of the data in the old build was replaced and has to be downloaded as a patch. At a hefty size, it’s going to take some time to download and it’s a shame. Still, we strongly believe that after four years wait it will pay off to wait a little bit longer while the Day 1 patch is downloading. Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience YOU deserve!”

So, let me stop the rumor mill dead in its tracks before everyone continues jumping to conclusions. The way that I’ve been told that the engine works, is it takes the entire game and separates the PKG or ISO into 2GB archives. If during a patch you so much as alter a 1KB text file within any of these 2GB archives, then you need to reupload the ENTIRE 2GB portion. That beings said, this is a major patch that improves overarching mechanics throughout the game, so it touches almost all of these 2GB archives in the entire game build. Essentially you are having to redownload the game to replace the existing files. It shouldn’t stack them and inflate on your harddrive, but rather replace the previously downloaded build files.

As far as the actual patch goes, this is all we know so far:

Stealth and Stealth Kills adjusted.

People now get dirty more gradually.

Additional quest bugs fixed.

Various optimizations.

Though downloads are always a pain, it is nice to see such thorough attention to detail after launch. This is a much smaller studio with a massive project on their hands. The game is impressive as it is, bugs aside, so we can only imagine how amazing it will be after a few significant tweaks.