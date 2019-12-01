Gaming

New Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC Details Surface Online

While it’s known that Kingdom Hearts III will receive DLC in the form of the upcoming Re:Mind release, it’s still unclear exactly when that might come out. There’s been some information released about the DLC, and even a trailer, but some new information has surfaced online that seems both wild and also distinctly possible.

The new information comes by way of what appears to be an attendee at a Kingdom Hearts concert over the weekend. While there, folks from Square Enix like director Tetsuya Nomura seemingly confirmed a number of new details about the upcoming Re:Mind DLC, including but not limited to an expansive photo mode, new difficulty settings, and some kind of slideshows.

This all, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt until something more official comes out, but all of this sounds fairly legit. It’s not totally out there, but it’s just far enough out there to really sounds like a Kingdom Hearts game.

What do you think about what we know about the new Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC so far? Are you into the game getting a super flexible photo mode? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming DLC, Re:Mind, is set to release at some point this winter. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

