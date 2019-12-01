New Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC Details Surface Online

While it’s known that Kingdom Hearts III will receive DLC in the form of the upcoming Re:Mind release, it’s still unclear exactly when that might come out. There’s been some information released about the DLC, and even a trailer, but some new information has surfaced online that seems both wild and also distinctly possible.

The new information comes by way of what appears to be an attendee at a Kingdom Hearts concert over the weekend. While there, folks from Square Enix like director Tetsuya Nomura seemingly confirmed a number of new details about the upcoming Re:Mind DLC, including but not limited to an expansive photo mode, new difficulty settings, and some kind of slideshows.

Photo Mode allows you to pose any of the game’s protagonists (and even antagonists in one hilarious example photo) in your chosen setting with props and background effects. Example props included a giant pancake, sparkles, a Dusk, and dream eaters — Melanie • 👑💙💙💙 (@mel_lifluous3) November 30, 2019

Edit: It could be trailer instead of release, always trust the official source over my listening skills. What I can say with absolute certainty is that Nomura said he couldn’t say an exact date because people would get mad at him. — Melanie • 👑💙💙💙 (@mel_lifluous3) November 30, 2019

Black Mode lets you tweak difficulty to extra hard including choosing how much health you have. The example battle was against Marshmallow in Frozen world. The demo player had to constantly block his swiping attacks and had no way to heal (used a kupo coin though). — Melanie • 👑💙💙💙 (@mel_lifluous3) November 30, 2019

This all, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt until something more official comes out, but all of this sounds fairly legit. It’s not totally out there, but it’s just far enough out there to really sounds like a Kingdom Hearts game.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming DLC, Re:Mind, is set to release at some point this winter. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.