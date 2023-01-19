Kingdom Hearts: Square Enix Provides Update on New Game

Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura provided an update today on Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, a new entry in the series slated to arrive on iOS and Android devices. According to Nomura, a prototype test for the game has been completed on iOS, which gave testers access to 70% of the functions and 50% of the game's UI. Notably, players were given access to 0% of the story content, preventing any potential spoilers from making their way online. Following the iOS prototype test, Nomura wants to offer a test that would allow Android users (like himself) to play the game.

Nomura revealed this information in a Tweet from the official @KHDR_PR Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

プロトタイプテストありがとうございました

機能70%,UI等演出50%,ストーリー0%の実装でしたがフィードバックや未実装含め今回は本サービスのおおよそ50%程度と想定しています

引き続きスタッフ一同頑張りますのでよろしくお願いします#KHML

自分含めAndroidユーザーの皆さんは次の機会に＠野村 — キングダム ハーツ DR公式 (@KHDR_PR) January 18, 2023

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link was officially unveiled last year during the franchise's 20th anniversary event. Unfortunately, very little information has been revealed about the game, or about how it will connect to the greater Kingdom Hearts mythology. So far, the screen shots and artwork released by Square Enix seem to indicate that Missing-Link will take place long before the events of the original game. There's very much a steampunk aesthetic at play in the images, but fans have been left to speculate about what it all means. Whatever Square Enix is planning, it's got fans excited to see what's in store!

The original Kingdom Hearts released in 2002 on PlayStation 2. Over the last 21 years, the series has seen a significant number of games on various platforms. All of these games have contributed to the overall Kingdom Hearts narrative, which can make it dense and difficult for newcomers, but it also adds a weight and importance that might not be there otherwise. In addition to Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, Kingdom Hearts 4 is currently in development, but no release window is known for the game, as of this writing. Hopefully Square Enix will have a lot more information on both games over the coming months!

