New Splatoon 3 Amiibo and Drizzle Season Revealed

Nintendo has revealed a trio of new amiibo for Splatoon 3, and the figures are based on the three members of Deep Cut! The idols Shiver, Frye, and Big Man will all be getting their own figures, which will be releasing on November 17th. According to Nintendo, scanning the amiibo will allow players to snap in-game photos with each member of the group, and players will also be able to receive exclusive gear, as well. As of this writing, Nintendo has not revealed whether the figures will be sold individually, or if they'll be released in a three-pack.

Images of the new amiibo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The three members of Deep Cut will make their #amiibo debut on November 17th! Scan them in-game to snap a photo with these #Splatoon3 stars, get exclusive gear, and more! pic.twitter.com/uc78efsDRj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2023

Each entry in the Splatoon series has had different idols, starting with Callie and Marie in the original Splatoon, and then Pearl and Marina in Splatoon 2. Both of these duos received amiibo figures, so it seemed like a safe bet that the same would happen for Deep Cut, as well. However, this is the first official confirmation that has been made, and a lot of Splatoon fans are sure to be happy about it! In the case of Callie and Marie and Pearl and Marina, Nintendo has packaged the idol amiibo figures together, so it's possible the same will happen with Deep Cut. If the figures are sold individually, Shiver could be the hardest one to come by, given the character's popularity!

In addition to new amiibo, Nintendo has revealed that a new season for Splatoon 3 will begin on September 1st. Drizzle Season will see the debut of new stages as well as new weapons. Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo, Co. will both be making their debut in the Nintendo Switch game. Two new weapons were also revealed: the Dread Wringer and the Heavy Edit Splatling. Salmon Run players will be happy to know that the Salmonid Smokeyard stage will be returning. Last but not least, players can expect to see new challenges, as well as new Tableturf cards. A trailer for the new season can be found below.

Are you excited for these new Splatoon 3 amiibo? What do you think of the new season so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!