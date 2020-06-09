Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Reveals New Characters

✖

The upcoming (and recently delayed) Kingdom Hearts video game Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has revealed several new characters that will be involved in it... somehow. As is typical for the franchise, it's unclear exactly how the characters -- Hermod, Bragi, Vor, and Urd -- will actually impact, well, anything, but it would seem that they were friends with young Xenahort and Eraqus, two major characters in the long-running franchise.

While the game had previously shown both the young version of Xenahort and Eraqus, this is as mentioned above the first actual look at entirely new characters for the game. Xenahort and Eraqus appear to be training to be Keyblade wielders in the game, though it's unclear what happens after that point. You can check out new images of all of the above characters below:

【KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD New Reveal】 Xehanort, the strongest enemy in the KINGDOM HEARTS series who always stood in the way of Sora and his friends. Why did this young boy become the seeker of darkness? That long journey will soon begin. #KHDR pic.twitter.com/15HrnsoVtd — KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) June 9, 2020

【KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD New Reveal】 A young Master Eraqus who appears as Xehanort's companion! How did the pair form such a strongly connected relationship? Having played an important role in the series, please look forward to his role in this part of the story!#KHDR pic.twitter.com/m6YXEKcN4U — KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) June 9, 2020

Beyond the new characters, details for Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road are fairly sparse. It appears that it will be a card-based battler that will showcase Xenahort's past. It also appears to largely take cues from the other Kingdom Hearts mobile game, Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross], and will seemingly have a direct connection to it with the ability to launch Dark Road from within Union χ[Cross].

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road does not yet have a firm release date. According to a recent update, it would appear that it was originally intended for a Spring 2020 release, but that has since slipped. An update is expected at some point this month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Kingdom Hearts game so far? Are you excited to see what sort of mobile experience Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road turns out to be? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

