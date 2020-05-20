Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Delayed

✖

The new Kingdom Hearts video game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, has officially been delayed from its original launch window. Initially revealed as "Project Xenahort," not much is known about the upcoming video game at this point beyond the fact that it will release on various mobile platforms. Well, that and the fact that it will no longer release in Spring 2020.

"Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed," an official update from the game's Twitter account reads. "We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release."

Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed. We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release. Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.#KHDR pic.twitter.com/xW0hWWcfFF — KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) May 19, 2020

Other than that, other brief information drops indicate that Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will be a card-based battler that will showcase Xenahort's past. Given that, it would appear to take place before the majority of the previous Kingdom Hearts games save for a select few. It also happens to look like it takes a lot of notes from the other Kingdom Hearts mobile game, Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross].

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road does not yet have a firm release date. According to the recent update, it would appear that it was originally intended for a Spring 2020 release, but that has since slipped. An update is expected in early June. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

