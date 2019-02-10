‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Was The Best-Selling PS4 Game on Playstation Store in January

Two big games released in January: Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III. And while both are critically-acclaimed and seemingly selling very well, only one could come out on top of PlayStation Store’s PS4 sales for the month of January.

And for the first month of 2019 it is Sora, not Mr. X that is sitting atop the PS4 sales chart.

PS4:

Kingdom Hearts III Resident Evil 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Madden NFL 19 PUBG Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Minecraft Battlefield V

PlayStation VR:

Beat Saber Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Superhot VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Farpoint Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Arizona Sunshine Firewall Zero Hour Surgeon Simulator

Free-to-Play:

Realm Royale Fortnite Warface H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Warframe Paladins 3on3 Freestyle DC Universe Online Free-to-Play Trove

With Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III both making and topping the PS4 sales chart for the month, the only notable release not to land a spot was Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. However, unlike the aforementioned two games, Ace Combat 7 isn’t a big release, but rather more of a huge release for a niche audience. In other words, it’s not super surprising it didn’t chart.

Anyway, to understand why so many people bought and are loving Kingdom Hearts III, be sure to checkout our official review of the Square Enix game. Here’s a snippet from it (via Megan Peters):

“In June 2013, the world was let in on one of gaming’s biggest announcements. At long last, Square Enix confirmed it was teaming up with Disney for a brand-new Kingdom Hearts console title. Nearly eight years after Kingdom Hearts II went live, the sequel took another six years to come to light, but the wait is over. Kingdom Hearts III is real and ready to light a fire under fans better than a well-timed Firaga.”

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly. Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.”