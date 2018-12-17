New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Revealed

Today, Square Enix released a brand-new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that will require you to break out Google Translate, unless of course you speak Korean.

That’s right, this morning Square Enix released yet another Kingdom Hearts III TV-promotion length 30-second trailer, but it’s in Korean. So, if you don’t mind not knowing what the heck is being said, then it’s worth the gander for its new footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while the footage is new, it doesn’t reveal anything interesting. It’s mostly just different looks at characters and worlds we’ve already seen. But hey, I’ll take any Kingdom Hearts III trailer Square Enix throws at me.

As you may know, earlier this month, Square Enix revealed that Kingdom Hearts III would be getting not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new trailers this month. Naturally, this caught many fans by surprise and sent them into a hype coma. At the time, this number seemed a little absurd, but if it’s counting trailers like this, then it makes more sense.

Kingdom Hearts III is poised to release on January 29 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or PC port. Both seem pretty unlikely at this point.

For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated action role-playing game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on the game’s premise, here’s an official elevator pitch from Square Enix

“Having learned that all their struggles thus far were engineered by Master Xehanort in his plot to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for seven guardians of light capable of standing against the coming darkness. King Mickey and Riku seek out Keyblade veterans from the past, while Sora, Donald, and Goofy begin a new odyssey across Disney worlds to claim the “power of waking.”

Reminder: retail copies of the game have released into the wild, so be sure to be extra careful when reading or searching the game in order to not come across any spoilers.