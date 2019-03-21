The ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Keyblade Umbrella Comes From the Realm of Cloudiness

In the Kingdom Hearts series there are Keyblades from the Realm of Light and Keyblades from the Realm of Darkness. Now there’s a Keyblade from the Realm of Cloudiness, and it will come in quite handy when you battle the rain this Spring.

The Keyblade handle on the umbrella looks more like the Kingdom Key D (Keyblade of the Realm of Darkness) in the rendering above, though it might not be based on a specific Keyblade. It also includes a canopy with a Kingdom Hearts design featuring Sora, Goofy, Riku, Donald Duck, and Kairi. The sleeve includes a strap and the phrase “May Your Heart Be Your Guiding Key” from the games. The Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Umbrella is available to pre-order right here for $37.99 with free shipping slated for May. Reserve one while you can because quantities appear to be limited.

As noted, the Keyblade umbrella design is only a rendering at this point, but we suspect that the same company that released The Legend of Zelda Master Sword umbrella last year (Bioworld) is behind it. That design was also unveiled as a rendering, and the final product looks awesome.

On a related note, PDP produced a full-size replica for Sora’s Keyblade for the release of Kingdom Hearts III earlier this year. At the time of writing it’s sold out on Amazon, but keep tabs on this link for a restock. It was only $39.99 at release, which seemed like quite a bargain.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The synopsis reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

