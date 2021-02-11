Kingdom Hearts Series Finally Coming to PC Next Month

✖

At long last, the entire Kingdom Hearts saga is finally coming to the PC platform. The news was revealed today as part of the Epic Games Store’s Spring Showcase event. Best of all, the full series is arriving sooner than you might think and will be launching in a little over a month.

As a whole, the slate of games that are soon heading to PC include Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III and its accompanying DLC, and last year’s release of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. In total, all of these games contain nearly every game in the series. The only exclusions happen to be Kingdom Hears 358/2 Days and Re:Coded. However, both of these titles are still present in the 1.5+2.5 ReMix pack as viewable cutscenes.

Fans have been calling for @KingdomHearts on PC… so here’s some very exciting news - the series is coming to the Epic Games Store! Learn more: https://t.co/JLcZSrjGZQ pic.twitter.com/pEsLTiYzbl — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) February 11, 2021

When it comes to when all of these titles are slated to release, they will launch on PC on March 30, 2021. Each installment will retail for $59.99, which is somewhat high considering all of these games have been routinely discounted on other platforms previously. And as expected, they’ll all be exclusive to the Epic Games Store as well. At this moment in time, whether or not all of these games will come to other PC marketplaces in the future remains to be seen.

This Kingdom Hearts news curiously comes in a week where Square Enix has teased that it has another major reveal of sorts in the cards. This Saturday, February 13th, the iconic game developer and publisher is set to have some sort of announcement related to Final Fantasy VII Remake at a concert in Japan. It's currently unknown just what may occur at this showing, but we'll be sure to share that information with you this weekend once it comes to light.

Are you finally going to give the Kingdom Hearts series a shot now that it's heading to PC? Or will you perhaps look to replay them all over again? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.