Final Fantasy 7 Remake News Coming This Weekend

✖

We had heard within the past few weeks that Square Enix might have something important to say about the future of Final Fantasy VII Remake during an upcoming concert that the publisher is holding in Japan. As of today, we now have further confirmation that this new announcement will indeed be transpiring, although we still don’t know what information will be shared.

In a new message from Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama, it was verified that this coming weekend’s concert will feature a section within the show where he will share new details about the game. Toriyama said that this concert will be the exclusive location in which they reveal this information. The show is also planned to be entirely online, meaning that you can tune in to it as well if you’d like.

FF7R Co-Director Toriyama's message about the upcoming FF7R Orchestra Concert is VERY interesting. He mentions there will be a special small section of the concert where he will talk about some info about FF7R revealed only during the concert 👀 Here's the subs for the video! pic.twitter.com/YAZJAUufrK — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 8, 2021

As for what Toriyama could be teasing, well, we have a few pretty good guesses. Obviously, the first thing that many fans might expect would be to hear about new info on the second part in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. At this point, there’s nothing that we know publicly about the second installment other than the fact that it’s in development. That being said, any sort of reveal for FFVIIR Part 2 seems a bit far-fetched at the moment.

Instead, what seems more likely is that Square Enix will announce that Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally coming to new platforms. For those that don’t remember, the original game only had a 12-month exclusivity window on the PlayStation 4. With that period coming to a close early next month, it stands to reason that a release for new devices is very, very possible. In fact, within the past month alone, we’ve heard rumors that the game could be arriving on PlayStation 5 and PC in the near future.

Whatever ends up being announced at this venue, we won’t have to wait long to find out. This Final Fantasy VII Remake concert is set to occur on Saturday, February 13th. Whenever we learn about what this announcement from Square Enix is, we’ll be sure to let you know here at ComicBook.com.

What are you hoping to see revealed within the next few days? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.