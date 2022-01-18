Kingdom Hearts Saga Reveals Release Date for Nintendo Switch

After a long period of waiting, we now know when Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Announced last year, Square unveiled that it was going to bring every installment in the long-running action-RPG series to Switch at some point “soon.” And while Square Enix’s definition of “soon” is clearly much different than others, the series will now officially be landing on Switch in less than a month.

Announced via the franchise’s official Twitter account today, it was confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts franchise will come to Nintendo Switch on February 10. The game’s that will specifically be released here include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, Kingdom Hearts 2.8, and Kingdom Hearts 3 and its accompanying Re Mind DLC. Each title will be available to purchase individually, but Square Enix is also giving away the full collection in a single bundle that it’s calling the Integrum Masterpiece. This full version of the series will retail for $89.99, but it can currently be pre-ordered for 20% off.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!



Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPN — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

The one major caveat with the arrival of Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo Switch is that each entry in the series won’t be able to be natively played on the platform. Instead, Square Enix is releasing the franchise in the form of Cloud versions. Essentially, this means that if you want to play these Kingdom Hearts titles for yourself, you’ll have to be connected to the internet so that you can stream them on your own console. This is something that has irked many Kingdom Hearts fans in the months since first being announced, but Square Enix has also since stated that it hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of natively porting the franchise to Switch further down the road.

Are you planning to pick up these Kingdom Hearts games for yourself on Switch? Or are you someone that is off-put by the fact that the series will only be available to play via the Cloud? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.