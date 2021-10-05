Kingdom Hearts Is Coming to Nintendo Switch in a Big Way

Alongside the reveal of Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise as the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter this morning, it was also revealed that 10 Kingdom Hearts video games will release for the Nintendo Switch “soon” as cloud versions. Those games are split across three standalone cloud releases, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version. There will also be an all-in-one cloud version featuring all three called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Between the above collections, there are 10 different Kingdom Hearts video games. The first includes Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix, and Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded. The second features Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-, and Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover. Last, but not least, the final of the three standalone cloud versions includes both Kingdom Hearts III and the Re Mind DLC. It’s… a lot of Kingdom Hearts considering Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory was previously the only Kingdom Hearts title on the Nintendo Switch.

Barring the final bits from the mobile titles Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, that essentially means the entire “Dark Seeker Saga” of the Kingdom Hearts franchise will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. Square Enix also announced a 20th-anniversary event for the franchise with more details coming soon.

As noted above, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version, as well as the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud, are set to release for the Nintendo Switch. No exact date has been given as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

