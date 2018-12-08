Kingdom Hearts: Sora Announced for Final Fantasy Game

Square Enix has announced that the protagonist of the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, will be coming to an entirely different Final Fantasy game soon.

Specifically, the company revealed that Sora would be joining the mobile role-playing game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in commemoration of the launch (finally) of Kingdom Hearts III. Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. It’s currently unclear exactly when Sora will be joining the mobile title.

You can check out the announcement below:

Just announced – Sora from the first ever #KingdomHearts will be coming to #FinalFantasy Brave Exvius as a new character to commemorate the upcoming launch of KINGDOM HEARTS III! 🗝️ pic.twitter.com/glcZbT1MIL — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 8, 2018

If the image above didn’t make it obvious, Brave Exvius uses pixel-based graphics and features a number of characters from Square Enix games. The timing of the announcement isn’t an accident; the annual convention for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, FFBE Fan Festa, is currently being held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Kingdom Hearts III:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

What do you think of the little pixel Sora? Does it interest you in playing Brave Exvius? Let us know in the comments!