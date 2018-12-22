‘Kingdom Hearts’ U.S. Twitter Account Has Mysteriously Vanished

Square Enix has been pouring a lot of hype into its upcoming Kingdom Hearts III, including a number of trailers that have made their debut over the past few days. But for some reason, one of the company's social channels for the game has mysteriously vanished without a trace.

That account was the @KINGDOMHEARTS Twitter account, which was home to a number of announcements about the game, including the pop-up Disney exhibit in Florida and other bits of info. But a new tweet from Kingdom Hearts Insider suggests that the page has been "taken by the Heartless," as the social site is no longer showing it as a registered account. You can see the tweet below.

The @KINGDOMHEARTS account seems to have been taken by the Heartless pic.twitter.com/6O0T94tUHu — Kingdom Hearts Insider - 🥳JANUARY 29TH 2019🥳 (@khinsider) December 20, 2018

We checked on it ourselves and, indeed, that same image came up, suggesting that the @KINGDOMHEARTS Twitter account never existed, even though thousands of fans can attest otherwise.

Some of these same fans have been responding to the matter, blaming Kingdom Hearts' own Xehanort for its removal. You can see some of those tweets below.

Dang it, Xehanort! — Alex🎄(Got Run Over by a Reindeer) (@perezalexjpg) December 20, 2018

So HE got them too.... — Crux (@The1stCrux) December 20, 2018

It looks like this is only affecting the U.S. version of the Twitter account, as the Japanese one is still intact. However, it hasn't provided any kind of update on what's happening. At least, not yet.

We've reached out to Square Enix to see what could possibly be going on, or if Xehanort is in fact to blame. It could be someone hacking the account, or Square Enix attempting to start fresh with a number of new tweets for the game. Whatever the case, we'll be keeping a close eye on it to see if it's restored.

In the meantime, you can follow the above account to see what's happening. It's in Japanese, but Twitter does offer translation.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.