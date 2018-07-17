‘Kingdom Hearts’ and Disney’s ‘Coco’ Come Together for Special Event

While we not-so-patiently wait for Kingdom Hearts 3, fans of the mobile RPG experience have a little something new to look forward to! Square Enix has announced that Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross] and Coco have come together for a special limited time event, and it’s live now!

So what does this new crossover event entail? Square Enix described the latest event as a unique take on multiplayer battles that awards players with character medals from the highly praised Pixar film, Coco.

Multiplayer Quests with Special Coco Rewards – Players can earn powerful new Medals featuring Miguel and Héctor by completing multiplayer quests.

– Players can earn powerful new Medals featuring Miguel and Héctor by completing multiplayer quests. Miguel Medals – Players can also obtain Miguel Medals by completing special quests.

– Players can also obtain Miguel Medals by completing special quests. “Miguel & Dante” Medals – “Miguel & Dante” Medals can be obtained by purchasing the Weekly Jewels Extravaganza bundle.

The game itself, for those that may not know, is free-to play and is currently available on iOS and Android devices! To learn more about this pocket-sized experience within one of the most beloved universes in gaming:

“With over eight million players worldwide, Kingdom Hearts Union χ[Cross] players uncover story elements from the earliest parts of the series’ history, as well as from the highly-anticipated, upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. Players can create their very own Keyblade wielder and adventure through Disney worlds with beautiful and stylized art, while interacting with a rich cast of memorable Disney characters. With the recent version update, the game now features a player vs player (PvP) mode for players to play with friends and compete for a position on the leaderboards and a chance to win rewards.”

It may not be Kingdom Hearts 3, but this game is actually pretty fun! I’m not usually a mobile fan, but it’s easy to tank some serious time into this experience. Plus the chibi versions of characters within the Kingdom Hearts-verse just makes it a very enjoyable experience.

As far as Kingdom Hearts 3 goes, we’re almost at the home stretch! The game finally releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 25th of next year! I’m excited! Are you excited? Sound off in the comments below!